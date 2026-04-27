CALIFORNIA—On Friday, April 24, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced that Damian Denzell Robinson Jr., 29, was charged with a series of sexual assaults in the San Fernando Valley that occurred within a matter of hours last week involving eight victims.

Robinson Jr. was charged in case 26SFCF00869 with two felony counts of assault with the intent to commit a forcible sex crime. He faces six counts of misdemeanor sexual battery and one misdemeanor count each of engaging in lewd conduct and invasion of privacy by peeking at a minor.

He pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to return to Department S in the San Fernando Courthouse on June 2 for a preliminary hearing setting. Bail was set at $355,000.

On April 19, Robinson Jr. allegedly went into a store and pulled down the pants of a 64-year-old woman and groped her. Less than an hour later, the defendant is accused of trying to sexually assault a 73-year-old woman walking down a street.

Minutes later, he allegedly sexually assaulted a 51-year-old woman on a nearby street. Over the next several hours, the defendant is accused of approaching four additional women and inappropriately touching them.

The suspect ended his day-long, alleged crime spree by trying to surreptitiously record on his phone a 6-year-old girl who was in store bathroom. He turned himself in at a sheriff’s substation earlier this week.

If convicted as charged, he faces up to 16 years and six months in state prison. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Hugh Jackson III of the Sex Crimes Division and remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Anyone who has additional details or suspects they are a victim of the suspect is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department at (818) 832-0609.