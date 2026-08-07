LOS ANGELES—The Los Angels Lakers now have a revamped roster with new and different personalities coming in. Luka Doncic has shown his leader role and is hosting a minicamp for his team in his home country to build chemistry with his group.

Unfortunately, Cameron Carr will not be able to attend the camp this month due to his NBA rookie orientation that is mandatory. The player will miss the minicamp that will include basketball workouts, golf, and other team-bonding activities.

Carr spent this summer playing in the Summer League in Las Vegas where he showed he can be a good NBA scorer. An athletic wing that can shoot which is the type of player Luka needs to succeed.