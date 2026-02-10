WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood posted on its Facebook page that there will be a community rally plus news conference for support of the San Vicente-Fairfax Route for Metro’s K Line Northern Extension.

The Metro Board is approaching a key decision on the final route for the project (or locally preferred alternative) in the coming weeks. Only the San Vicente-Fairfax route will serve all the major destinations and job centers in Central Los Angeles and West Hollywood while moving more riders and unlocking local funding.

Metro is currently studying which of the three remaining alternative routes the project should take. The La Cienega/Beverly and Santa Monica/San Vicente stations would only be included in the project if Metro selects the San Vicente-Fairfax route. The Santa Monica/Fairfax station would only be included if Metro selects the San Vicente-Fairfax or Fairfax routes. If you want Metro to include these stations email them at klinenorth@metro.net.

The route provides more stations, more riders, and more connections to West Hollywood and further. At the event there will be:

-Coffee & pastries

-Free t-shirts, pins & signs (while supplies last)

-Use code “METROWEHO” to get $10 off a Lime scooter or e-bike ride

This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to connect West Hollywood to jobs, destinations, and the entire region. The event will be hosted at West Hollywood Park located at 647 N. San Vicente Blvd. on Thursday, February 12 at 8 a.m. To learn more details, visit: www.weho.org/metro.