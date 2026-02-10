TOPANGA CANYON—On Monday, February 9, the Los Angeles Police Department announced that the Juvenile Division, Abused Child Section, is asking for the public’s help in identifying additional victims after the arrest of Christopher James Ramstead, 47, in connection with child molestation allegations.

The LAPD reported on Friday, February 6, detectives re-arrested Ramstead, a resident of Thousand Oaks, on charges related to an ongoing criminal investigation that started in Ventura County. He was re-arrested on a Felony Warrant issued for violating California Penal Code section 288(a) — Lewd Acts with a Minor Under 14 Years of Age (Booking No. 7177549).

Ramstead was previously arrested on February 4, for crimes against children that were believed to have occurred in Los Angeles County and was later released on bail. Investigators suspect there may be additional, unidentified victims.

These cases were sent to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. After reviewing the evidence, the District Attorney’s Office filed 9 counts of Penal Code section 288(a) — Lewd Acts with a Minor Under 14 Years of Age — against Ramstead. Bail has now been set at No Bail, and as of February 6, Ramstead was still in custody.

He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment, and a bail hearing is scheduled for February 13 in Department 112 of the Van Nuys Courthouse. At the prosecutors’ request, the Court ordered the defendant be held without bail.

Ramstead is a firefighter/paramedic with the Pasadena Fire Department and holds the rank of captain. The alleged abuse occurred during various time frames between March 2003 and July 2025.

If convicted as charged, he faces 135 years to life in state prison. Detectives are asking anyone who may be a victim or has additional information regarding Christopher Ramstead to contact Juvenile Division detectives at (818) 374-5415.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu.