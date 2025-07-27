BRENTWOOD—Two hikers had to be rescued on Friday, July 25, by officials from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The first incident was reported at 1:35 p.m. at 12701 W Chalon Rd. LAFD Ground and Air responded to a downed hiker in Mandeville Canyon. An LAFD Flight Paramedic was lowered down to an ill hiker on a hard to access trail.

Flight crews initiated a hoist rescue of the downed hiker to ensure prompt treatment and transport. LAFD Air Ambulance will transport the patient to an area hospital for continued treatment and evaluation.

The other incident transpired about 90 minutes later at 3:11 p.m. near Queensferry Road. LAFD Air Operations conducted a helicopter hoist to remove an injured mountain biker from a difficult to access trail in Sullivan Canyon.

The hiker suffered injuries following a fall from her mountain bike. LAFD flight paramedics stabilized the patient prior to conducting the hoist recovery and subsequent transport to a local area hospital.

No additional details about either incident have been disclosed to the public.