SANTA MONICA — On Monday, June 1, the Los Angeles County Health Department confirmed a number of 27 new cases of coronavirus in Santa Monica last week. This comes after a record low of 8 new cases the previous week. New deaths in Santa Monica increased by two. This made the total death count of the city 19.

On Monday, L.A. County as a whole saw a total daily increase of 1,202 new cases and 60 new deaths. Three Santa Monicans were amongst the new cases confirmed. None of the new deaths were confirmed residents of the city.

Nursing homes in Santa Monica remain a major place for new cases. 82% of total city cases came from three nursing homes: Ocean Pointe Healthcare Center, the Rehabilitation Center of Santa Monica, and Beachwood Post-Acute & Rehab. They also account for all but one of the deaths.

The Monday report also showed a spike in local nursing home cases. New infections went from 11 the previous week to 31 the week of May 25-June 1.

Barba Ferrer, Ph.D., MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health said: “We urge everyone, including the people across our community who are engaging in protest, to please care for each other by practicing physical distancing as much as possible and wearing a cloth face covering when around other people. These actions are important in preventing many more cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19. These actions can save lives.”

Officials also stated that the County’s vulnerable residents should continue to stay home, have groceries delivered, and alert caretakers and health officials if they manifest any symptoms.