SANTA MONICA—On Thursday, March 26, at 1:16 p.m., the Santa Monica Police Department released a community safety warning on their Facebook page for the upcoming “No Kings” Rally scheduled for Saturday, March 28.

According to the post, the Santa Monica Police Department wants the community to know that it will protect the areas in which the rally will occur and the rest of the city.

The Santa Monica Police Department will deploy increased patrols throughout the city and will deploy rapid-response teams and work with other police departments in the region to ensure order is maintained. The Police Department reminds the public that peaceful protests are allowed, but criminal acts are not.