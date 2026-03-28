SARANAC, NY—On March 26, actor James Stewart Tolkan passed away peacefully at the age of 94. Tolkan first captured the attention of his audience when he played the high school principal, with no tolerance for the student, Marty McFly, in the Back to the Future movies.



In Top Gun, Tolkan is back. His shaved head and grim look, portraying this formidable man portraying Commander Tom “Stinger” Jardian.



Tolkan acted way before that. He made his debut in 1960 in Naked City. He also acted in Stiletto (1969), They Might Be Giants (1971), The Friends of Eddie Coyle (1973), and played a police lieutenant in Serpico (`973).



Tolkan was born in Calumet, Michigan June 30, 1971. He grew up in Michigan’s Upper-peninsula. He then moved to Arizona and then to New York. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Parmelee, and three nieces in Des Moines, IA.



Contributions may be made to the Humane Society in Tolkan’s memory.