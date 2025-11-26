HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On September 8, the body of the missing teenager, Celeste Rivas Hernandez, was found in an abandoned Tesla vehicle that was left in an impounded lot in Hollywood Hills. Authorities have revealed that a second person has been linked to the death of the teen. The vehicle belonged to singer, D4vd.

Authorities have not yet revealed the name of the person. Homicide detectives of the Los Angeles Police Department have been investigating the disappearance of the teen for months.

The LAPD have been able to use this social media data and the cell phone data of the singer D4vd, who is now a suspect, to determine that this second person visited the Hollywood Hills impound lot.



In addition, the authorities suspect that this person was in the vehicle, where the body of Celeste Rivas Hernandez was discovered. No arrests have been made in the case. The investigation is ongoing.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) stated on its website they are aware of the recent stories posted by various media outlets about the D4vd/Celeste Rivas investigation and would like to dispel some misinformation contained in their reporting.

The body of Celeste Rivas was not frozen when it was discovered on September 8, 2025. She had not been decapitated. We have evidence that D4vd travelled to the Santa Barbara area sometime during Spring 2025. The reason for that trip is still under investigation and no conclusions at this point about the relevance of the trip to this case.

As far as the court order, the LAPD sought to seal the records of the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s investigation into Celeste Rivas’ death. That order was sought only to ensure detectives from Robbery-Homicide Division learned of important information surrounding her death before the media and the public. The order was not sought to undermine transparency.

No other information will be provided at this time, the LAPD stated.