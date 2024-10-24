UNITED STATES—Damn, I cannot wait till November 6. Why? I am sick and tired of the political ads that I am seeing in the swing state I live in, as the national media puts it. I was baffled and I mean baffled to hear that certain states are NOT seeing anything close to the bevy of ads that if you live in a swing state. Yes, if you’re living in one of those states where Donald Trump or Kamala Harris are neck and neck in the polls, you are being inundated with the ads.

And let me tell you it is beyond frustrating. I have not seen so many negative ads in my damn life. Forgive my language America, but I am frustrated. I cannot even watch local TV without seeing at least five to six negative ads in a row. Things are so bad, that I am muting the TV anytime one of these political ads play on TV. I don’t care what Kamala did or didn’t do, I don’t care what Trump did or didn’t do. Running these nonstop negative ads isn’t going to make me say, “Oh, I’m not voting for that person because of that ad I just saw on TV.”

If you’re relying on political ads to determine how you vote, you need stop and do your actual research on each candidate and select the person who best suits your political aspirations whether it is policy, finances, political affiliation or something else.

The crazy thing is that I used to hate the countless attorney ads that I used to see on my TV before an election cycle comes around, but now I miss those ads desperately. Why? They seem more authentic than the political ads we see. How so? They’re all negative. I think in the past six months I have only seen maybe two or three political ads that were positive and focused on candidates highlighting their record or what they would do if elected as President of the United States, to a member of Congress, the United States Senate, as a local or state judge, school board, the list goes on and on.

I don’t even want to try to guess how much money has been spent on these political ads, we’re probably somewhere in the tens of millions of dollars if not much more. I have gotten to the point where I am just watching the premium channels from my Cable provider because guess what, there is no politics there. I can avoid and not be forced to have these nasty ads shoved down my throat all day and all night. It plays with your psyche to see such things on a nonstop cycle.

Perhaps I’m hopeful that politicians will learn how to take a new approach when it comes to running for office. I always was under the impression if you want to negatively attack your opponent you do that during a debate, but it seems that is not the case. People rely on advertisements to really shake the American voter. However, politicians fail to realize voters are a lot smarter than they are willing to give them credit for.

An ad doesn’t determine who we vote for. Some of us are actually smart, we do our research, we know which candidate best suits us. We don’t rely on what someone is saying or telling us to make a decision. The decision is made by us for us and for our families, not what a political ad is hoping to sway our thinking process or logic.

Gosh, November 6 cannot come soon enough because I feel like the biggest weight is going to be lifted off my shoulder and I absolutely cannot wait.

Written By Jason Jones