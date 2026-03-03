HOLLYWOOD—Talk about a game-changer, because when January 2026 kicked off, many of us film enthusiasts had an idea that many of the categories for Awards Season had been locked up, but after the Actors Awards (Yes, that is unfortunately the new name, which was previously the Screen Actors Guild Awards), there is utter chaos if you ask me.

The ONLY race that I would say is a lock is Lead Actress where Jessie Buckley feels unstoppable. I was starting to think Rose Byrne might be a potential upset, but she doesn’t have the momentum that Buckley has, but all the other categories, it is indeed anyone’s game people.

The 32nd ceremony was hosted by actress Kristen Bell, who kept things light, with some jokes here and there. In the past, the SAG Awards didn’t have a host, and just because the ceremony is airing ‘exclusively’ on Netflix doesn’t mean we need a host. I’m being honest, no host is needed for this ceremony.

Let’s get the TV stuff out the way, because the focus really is on the film categories that had the most surprises. Seth Rogen won the trophy for Actor in a Comedy Series for “The Studio,” while there was indeed an emotional moment seeing Catherine O’Hara, who recently passed away win the award for Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on “The Studio.” She received a standing ovation from the audience after her name was announced. It was indeed a tear-jerker moment for anyone who is well aware of O’Hara and her significance as an actress in the industry. “The Studio” also walked away with the prize for Outstanding Comedy Series.

On the drama side of television, “The Pitt” won the prize for Outstanding Drama Series. Noah Wyle won the trophy for Lead Actor in a Drama Series for “The Pitt,” while Keri Russell was a surprise win for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for “The Diplomat.” In the Limited Series races, Michelle Williams won for Actress for “Dying for Sex.” “Adolescence” continued to prove to be a force to reckon with as Owen Cooper won for Lead Actor for “Adolescence.”

There were some special moments during the ceremony with Woody Harrelson presenting the Lifetime Achievement Award to actor Harrison Ford. There were plenty of big moments. I expected the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture between “One Battle After Another” and “Sinners.” In the end, it was “Sinners” who won the prize as presented by actor Samuel L. Jackson. I always thought momentum was swinging in the direction of “Sinners” after all those Oscar nominations, but this victory at the Actors Awards tells me “Sinners” is the front-runner, but it’s no shoo-in.

Let’s talk about Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture. This race is so riveting because there is no clear front-runner. Amy Madigan won the prize at the Critics’ Choice Awards for her work in the horror flick “Weapons.” Then a week later at the Golden Globes, it was Teyana Taylor won the prize for her work in “One Battle After Another.’ Then last weekend, it was “Sinners” star Wunmi Mosaka who claimed the category at the BAFTA Awards.

We have 2 more big award shows, the Actors Awards and the Oscars. Well, the Actors Awards chose to select Amy Madigan, the veteran actor with the prize for her work in “Weapons.” So as of Monday, Madigan is looking like the front-runner, but I honestly think come Oscar Sunday when that envelope its going to be a surprise because you cannot place your money on a single actress. The Academy can be finnicky.

Now, we have to focus on Supporting Actor because it seemed almost a given that Stellan Skarsgard as going to be the victory as the revered actor for his work in “Sentimental Value.” However, his steam started to falter after last week’s BAFTA Awards, where Sean Penn won for “One Battle After Another” and on Sunday Penn claimed another victory with an Actors Award victory for his work in the movie. I’ve always thought Penn delivered a superior performance in the Paul Thomas Anderson helmer. It seems more people are starting to see that, and Penn could be winning his third Oscar on March 15, this time for Best Supporting Actor.

Now the race, that has perked my eyes greatly, is Lead Actor. Timothee Chalamet gives a tour-de-force performance in “Marty Supreme” despite the movie not being the greatest. He won the Critics’ Choice Awards, the Golden Globe, but then he lost the BAFTA to Robert Aramayo for “I Swear.” Then out of nowhere on Sunday, March 1, Oscar-winner Viola Davis was presenting the prize for Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture and when she opened that envelope, she was ecstatic to announce the winner was Michael B. Jordan.

Jordan was stunned when his name was called and he gave an exceptional speech, showing his gratitude for working in an industry, where the fame never comes overnight. He was beyond gracious, so to see him get his flowers when so many people weren’t even considering him as a threat for the top prize of Oscar in less than 2 weeks, means Chalamet might not be getting his name called Oscar Sunday. As of right now, we have a race for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Best Picture.

I would also argue that Best Director is up in question. Why? The momentum for “Sinners” is continuing to grow, and that could potentially give more shine towards Ryan Coogler over Paul Thomas Anderson. I love both “Sinners” and “One Battle After Another” equally. However, I think Anderson has a slight edge because he does some technical things with “One Battle After Another” that just blew my socks off as an aspiring filmmaker.

One award show awaits, that is the Academy Awards/Oscars that will be handed out on Sunday, March 15. Start making your predictions because we’re having some surprises!