LOS FELIZ一On July 10, the Los Feliz Neighborhood Council officially announced that four Slow Streets were successfully approved by The Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) to come to the neighborhood. These new streets would cover the areas of: Ambrose Avenue, Finley Avenue, Rodney Drive, and Melbourne Avenue.

The council told locals that new “Slow Street signage” would be put up to slow down vehicular traffic and make drivers aware of the presence of bikers and pedestrians in the streets due to the wider use of streets being used as an open space during the pandemic.

Slow streets were announced back on May 15, by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. The purpose behind the program is to give pedestrians and bikers more room to walk with social-distancing in mind, so they will not have to go onto traffic-heavy streets to observe a distance of 6 feet from one another.

While a street can be requested to be a part of the program, only residential streets will be allowed. Slow streets, once established, will be in place 24/7 until COVID emergency orders are lifted or until the city and/or sponsors decide to end the closure. It is also stressed that while the slow streets provide more space for the public, they are not a place for group sports, gatherings, etc. They are for local residents and only for “active use” such as jogging, walking, and biking.

The neighborhood council later posted on July 14, asking locals to spread the word about Slow Streets and to help the program grow and be sustained.