SANTA MONICA—On Tuesday, September 17, the Santa Monica Police Department announced on its Facebook page that it is currently investigating a homicide that took place in the early hours of September 6 in the 1100 Block of 6th Court between 6th and 7th Streets.

Authorities found a male victim, believed to be homeless, who was found deceased from an apparent stab wound in the alley. No suspect has been taken into police custody. No details on the victim’s age or name has been disclosed to the public. Authorities are requesting assistance from the community in obtaining surveillance footage.

Specifically, they are seeking:

-Exterior building surveillance video

-Dash cam footage or recordings from vehicles equipped with recording capabilities, such as Tesla, Rivian, etc.

The footage of interest is from September 6, between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., within the area bounded by Ocean Avenue to Lincoln Boulevard, and from Washington Avenue to Wilshire Boulevard.

The SMPD posted the following statement on its Facebook page:

“We recognize that our community has recently been impacted by several violent crimes and understand the heightened concern these incidents cause. We want to reassure the community that the safety and well-being of our residents remain our highest priorities. Our team is working diligently to identify the suspect(s), and a strong police presence will remain in the area as the investigation continues.”

No details on the suspect(s) has been disclosed to the public. Anyone with information that may assist in the this investigation, please contact SMPD Detective Zamfirov at 310-458-8398.