SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica announced on Wednesday, March 25 that the Santa Monica Police Department is seeing a decrease in its crime rates.

The city released detailed public safety results showing substantial improvement across all major categories, reflecting the impact of the Realignment Plan adopted by the Santa Monica City Council in October 2025 and updated this week.

With Police Chief Darrick Jacob, the SMPD shifted in 2025 toward a proactive, prevention-focused policing model emphasizing visible patrol, early intervention, and consistent presence in areas generating repeated calls for service.

2025 Year-End Results:

Part I crime, which includes violent offenses and burglary, declined 12.5 percent, with 599 fewer crimes reported in 2025 compared to 2024. Total calls for service decreased 3.1 percent, while total arrests increased 22.9 percent and traffic citations increased 102 percent.

Officer-initiated activity also rose significantly, increasing from around 40 percent in 2024 to 51-53 percent during the first quarter of 2026. All of the data reflects a measurable shift from reactive response to proactive enforcement in Santa Monica, with the end result being a safer region.

Post-Deployment Acceleration (December 2025-February 2026):

Following full implementation of the Realignment deployment model in December 2025, results accelerated further. Monthly traffic citations averaged 1,200—a 400 percent increase over 2024 levels. Drug-related investigations doubled across every month measured. Weekly arrests climbed steadily from 81 per week in December to 104 per week in February.

A major organizational milestone was achieved as the Police Department reached full sworn staffing for the first time in over 20 years. With the City Council’s approval of 10 over-hire positions, the department has stabilized staffing across patrol and specialized units, with 23 background investigations currently open and 391 new applications received since January.

The City Attorney’s Criminal Unit, which added a Legal Assistant and Senior Legal Analyst under the City Council adopted Realignment Plan, saw a 40 percent increase in case submissions in the last quarter of 2025 and is now filing on nearly 90 percent of all legally fileable cases, up from roughly 65-70 percent previously.

“When the City Council adopted the Realignment Plan, we made a promise to Santa Monica residents: we would do the hard work to make this city safer,” said Mayor Caroline Torosis. “Today’s results, including 12.5 percent less crime, full police staffing for the first time in 20 years, and a prosecution rate approaching 90 percent, show that promise is being kept. We will not let up.”

On Tuesday, March 24, the Santa Monica City Council unanimously approved the Realignment Plan Update, which includes additional investments to sustain these gains. Among the adjustments adopted include the approval of a new Police Captain to oversee the Real-Time Crime Center and Dispatch operations, additional dispatchers, and authorization for a Memorandum of Understanding with Metro to enable SMPD enforcement on train platforms within the City.

For more details regarding the Santa Monica Realignment Plan, visit www.santamonica.gov.