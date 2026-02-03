SAN JOSE- Let the Hype begin! Super Bowl LX Opening Night presented by Gatorade at the San Jose Convention Center on Monday, February 2 featured thousands of fans and media as the Seatlle Seahawks and New England Patriots stood on the same stage, mere days away from Super Bowl LX matchup in Santa Clara.

The Patriots kicked off the event first, fielding questions regarding the week ahead, the looming showdown and so much more.

Shortly after, the Seahawks arrived to the stage to meet their opponent and then speak with the media.

With both teams on the stage, NFL Network’s Scott Hanson asked Seahawks Quarterback Sam Darnold and Patriots QB Drake Maye about the challenges they’ll face lining up across from their respective opponents.

Rather than trash talk, Darnold and Maye each pointed out the tremendous scheming and coaching each defense has — and for good reason, considering Sunday’s battle for the Lombardi Trophy will feature two top-four units in keeping teams out of the end zone.

This SB Opening Night was calmer and more focused than previous years. In large part because both the Pats and Seahawks have immense respect for one another.

Disciplined teams intentionally avoid bragging, trash talk and personal insults because they dont want to provide, ‘Bulletin Board” quotes which both inspire as well as anger the opponent. These coaches, Macdonald and Vrabel are too wise to fall into that trap.

A Super Bowl win is all the motivation required!

Whether long and winding or short and prolific, every member of the Patriots and Seahawks has forged a special path to Super Bowl LX.

As for Seahawks QB Sam Darnold, his trip through the NFL is well-known, and he told reporters he sees the good in each stage — from the blessing of entering the NFL with the New York Jets, to learning experiences with the Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings before seeing it all culminate in the season he’s enjoyed with the Seahawks.

“I take every experience as its own no matter what happens,” Darnold said. “Everything I do, I just take it one day at a time. And I think that’s kind of the mantra for myself and what I’ve been able to do I guess over the last couple years.”

There was some comedy thrown in the mix.

As is a yearly tradition, Guillermo from Jimmy Kimmy Live! took in Opening Night, and he made the most of his visit to Sam Darnold’s podium.

First, he threw Darnold a “Ham for Sam” pin, which the Seahawks quarterback skillfully caught. Then, Guillermo doubled down on the pin by gifting Darnold a ham-shaped hat in honor of an apparently brand new nickname.

Darnold was hesitant at first, but he eventually relented and wore the hat for a few seconds — although he quieted the crowd once the “Ham for Sam” chants started.

Super Bowl LX is Sunday, February 8 at Levi’s Stadium, the Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 PM, and will air on NBC.