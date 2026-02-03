WOODLAND HILLS—On February 2, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH) issued a press release, “For Immediate Release,” notifying the public of a third documented case of measles in LA County.



2024-2025 data indicates that 39.5 million people reside in California. Three people out of 39.5 million is 0.00000759 of one percent of the population. It’s a micro-percentage of Californians who were infected.



The last time similar alerts when out it was in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The alerts began in China, was brought to the United States. Though California was showing less than three percent of people infected with COVID, it quickly escalated to scare tactics. Before long Governor Newsom shut down the state. People could not dine indoors at restaurants without causing a frenzy of fear of spreading the disease.





LACDPH narrowed down public places the measles patients visited notating, Mardi Gras Tuesday restaurant located on Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, Dunkin Donuts in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), and Disneyland.



As of December 30, 2025, there were 2,065 reported cases of measles nationwide with eleven patients needing hospitalization.





On March 3, 2025, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy reported a measles outbreak in Texas. The following opening statement came directly from his press release.



“As Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, I am deeply concerned about the recent measles outbreak. This situation has escalated rapidly, with the Texas Department of Health and Human Services (DSHS) reporting 146 confirmed cases since late January 2025, primarily in the South Plains region. Tragically, this outbreak has claimed the life of a school-aged child, the first measles-related fatality in the United States in over a decade.”



An outbreak of measles today is concerning in that the U.S. was measle free in year 2000. If there was a case that year, it went undocumented.



The vaccine for measles was introduced in 1966, starting the decline of measles cases in the U.S. Reports indicate that there were 204,136 cases of measled in 1966. That was a decrease from the pre-vaccine era (1953-1962) that averaged approximately 530,000 cases annually.



There has been a steady decline since that time. There were 41,126 reported cases of measles in the U.S. in 1976. A total of 6,273 provisional cases of measles documented in 1986. In 1996, there were 488 confirmed cases of measles. In 2006 there were 55 cases of measles reported, and 86 cases in 2016. From January 1, 2020, to March 28, 2024, there were 338 cases of measles reported.



According to the August 2025 report from Pew Research, there were 14 million unauthorized immigrants living in the United States. The U.S. has vaccine requirements in place.



A noticeable trend of health alerts and scare-tactics regarding the spread of diseases such as COVID, Monkey Pox, and Measles have been released in election years. There are 273 days until 2026 midterm elections that could decide who maintains control of the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives. There are 1008 days until the 2028 Presidential election.



According to the American Hospital Association COVID was brought to the U.S. [in time for] the 2020 U.S. Presidential election.



“A National Institutes of Health-led review of more than 24,000 stored blood samples suggests that the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 was present in the U.S. as far back as December 2019. The samples were collected between January and mid-March 2020 and contributed by participants in NIH’s All of Us research program in all 50 states.”