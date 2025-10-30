HOLLYWOOD—It looks like the producers are doing everything they can to save season 49 of “Survivor” because its been a dud of a season so far. With this week’s episode, ‘The Devil’s Shoes’ we had one tribe swap, and now, we got a another swap, and the tribes divided into 3 groups of 4. Hmm, something we haven’t seen in some time to say the least.

Too bad for Jawan and company to think the merge is upon them because it is not Jawan, Sophi is not in trouble, you are, and Savannah is still getting on my last nerves. I’m so sick of this woman; like Savannah is not likeable in the least bit, and I don’t know anyone who is rooting for her to be honest.

Jeff spoiled the contestants by letting them discover they are NOT merging, they a shaking the tribes up again. I actually like this. Kele consists of Steven, Shannon, Sage and Jawan. This is great for Jawan. Uli consists of Nate, Kristina, Alex and Sophie, which seems the most equal based. While Hina is the most intriguing with Rizo, Savannah, MC and Sophi. MC might be the odd ball out, but she

has an idol potentially if her tribe loses.

With Kristina having this medical ‘crisis’ it still has not peaked my interest in the season. Well, this is a reward challenge, not a challenge for safety. This reward involved grilled cheese sandwiches, potato chips and ice tea. First tribe to finish will also get dessert, with chocolate brownies. Hina was first to win, with Alex coming in clutch to give Uli some serious food to eat, especially Alex.

I was dying to see how MC would intertwine with these three who are almost solid. Oh, MC knows about Rizo’s idol and plans to utilize that to her advantage, that Sage spilled he has an idol. He was not happy to hear that. Nate did seem like the odd one out on this new Uli and I am glad to see it. I want to see him have to navigate and not have power players loyal to him. Oh, Nate your lie was not being sold and Sophie, Alex and Kristina all picked up on it. I loved that. It was nice to see some fire under Nate for once.

Over at the new Kele, Steven felt like the odd ball out, and started to bond with Jawan. These two bonding is hilarious, as Shannon was doing her best to reel Jawan back in to target Steven. Jawan turn on Shannon, she wants you booted. Steven was bonding with Sage and Shannon as well, but I don’t think Sage feels comfortable with Shannon, and she confirmed that. Rizo, Savannah and Sophi started to search for an advantage. Sophi found the ‘Knowledge is Power’ advantage. If someone has something, she can take it. Yeah, I don’t love that, but glad that she decided to keep that secret to herself.

So the Immunity Challenge has all 3 teams with an equal chance to win. Hina had a large advantage, with Kele not far behind, but Kristina really struggling for Uli. Hina won immunity first, with Uli and Kele battling for second, but a drop by Kele witnessed Uli came from a behind to secure their tribes safety. So who from Kele is headed home. Wow, Shannon wants to turn on Jawan this might be the dagger in her game. Steven is going to use this to his advantage.

Shannon told Sage she needs to vote out Jawan, and Sage played along with that notion, but Sage wanted Shannon out the game and I’m loving this. I want to see a blindside. Sage spilled to Jawan that Shannon wants him out the game and he was stunned by that news. Jawan was worried that striking at Shannon, Nate and Savannah would be upset, and? So could a fun Tribal Council be upon us for the first time this season?

Shannon was too excited feeling so safe and her unbelievable positivity was getting on my nerve. It was so obvious that Sage was annoyed with every word that comes out of Shannon’s mouth. Steven was selling a great tale to Shannon and the others if we’re being honest. Shannon was praying for the outcome she wanted, but little did she expect the blindside that came her way. It was epic to witness. Sage gave her a handshake, not a hug because she knew it was not genuine. Damn, that was brutal, but finally what this season needed!

So the merge is definitely taking place next week and it looks like many targets could be in serious trouble, so this could be quite fun to witness the game finally explode after almost 6 episodes. Until next week “Survivor” fanatics!