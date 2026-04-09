HOLLYWOOD—I’m going to say this, I hate these tribe splits on “Survivor.” They have become a norm in the new era and its just not exciting. Why? You get a merge, but in one single episode, you have a blood bath with 3 people getting the boot after being split into 3 tribes with nowhere to hide. Sorry, Genevieve should still be in the game on “Survivor 50,” and the same for Kamilla.

That is for another day and another time. How can you find 2 idols, but you have to give them away, giving yourself no protection when you need it most. This week’s episode, ‘That’s Not How I Play Survivor’ witnessed major backlash from ‘The Blood Moon.’ Things kicked off with Tiffany heated after being blindsided by Jonathan and out for serious blood, she kept her cool at camp, but in her confessions Jonathan should be worried.

This is the Tiffany I want to see, she has not been as present this season, but it looks like she is getting her revenge. Aubry was forced to realize her not playing that idol didn’t make Rick and Christian too pleased. Chrissy kind of peeved me off with her statement about Tiffany’s response to the blindside, but Aubry did the right thing in saving that idol for herself at another time when she needs it. When people discovered Colby was gone, Jonathan and Coach were shedding tears that I loved. Oh, Jonathan you are not the smart player that you think you are.

Dee and Tiffany conversed about Jonathan flipping and she called him out at camp, and then Coach called her out thanks to Jonathan. Jonathan decided to call out Dee and she delivered fireworks as everyone at camp watching. I’m so over this honor BS, and Coach trying to scold people, give me a freaking break, and it annoyed Dee, Devens, Aubry and others considering how he played the game in ‘Heroes vs. Villains’ and his other seasons where he lost.

Rizo and Ozzy returned to learn about all the blindsides and vote outs. Coach tried to throw Dee under the bus to Rizo, but Rizo is aligned with Dee bozo. I’m loving RIZO more this season; he’s cutthroat and I like it. Rizo knows Coach and his alliance cannot be trusted. I like this trio of Cirie, Rizo and Ozzy. Emily spilled that she knew about Rizo’s idol because of Dee, and I don’t recall Dee ever spilling it, but she actually did and Emily being Emily spilled. Dee, you made a mistake.

Just when you thought things could not get more fun, a boat arrived and it was an opportunity for someone to get an advantage. Chrissy, you need an advantage, but it was Stephenie who was going on the journey. She better have a convincing story when she comes back to camp.

Oh, this advantage is how bad you want it. Stephenie was victorious as she earned the steal a vote, taking someone’s vote and she will make an enemy, and people are going to know she has an advantage. Cirie did not buy Stephenie’s lie, girl you are already busted, and Cirie called her bluff and she disclosed the truth that she has a Steal-a-Vote. Love it, Cirie you are good and thank God, Cirie immediately told Rizo about the advantage Stephenie has.

Cirie and Rizo realized they might have to let Dee go because of her blunder and that is a bummer. Time for the Immunity Challenge that once again we have 2 teams of 7. First group wins reward, Chinese food, and only 7 people can compete for individual immunity. I hate this. Let the players be able to save themselves. I was so happy to see this puzzle challenge because Blue managed to win the reward proving that just because Jonathan is on your team doesn’t mean you’re winning.

Stephenie, Dee, Ozzy, Emily, Devens, Joe and Christian get to battle for individual immunity. This challenge looks hard as hell. Devens was the first to drop, soon followed by Emily, then Christian during a transition, within seconds Stephenie was out, leaving just Joe, Ozzy and Dee. Dee dropped during the transition, and it was Ozzy who won his first Individual Immunity of the season.

Back at camp, the scrambling started as Chrissy tossed out the names Dee and Aubry, and Tiffany did not want to hear that, and she conferred with Cirie, and Aubry chatted with Coach about why her idol has so much power compared to Rizo and Ozzy. She has a point. Coach, Chrissy and Jonathan chatted about splitting the vote and Tiffany’s name came up. Coach was doing too much bossing people around and it was annoying. Coach threw out Christian’s name and Devens did not like that, and Christian revealed that and Coach started to flip out.

Rizo called out Coach’s bad strategy and revealed that Devens is in the middle. Devens tossed out Coach as a target, and momentum was started to grow. Dee had a plan to cause chaos at TC to cause mayhem. This Tribal Council should be interesting as Coach continued to be annoying per usual. Joe tried to deliver something and Cirie explained this is not a totalitarian government. Dee noted there are 2 sides in the game, and people need to utilize her. Jonathan is annoying as hell.

Dee did exactly what she planned to do and started whispering talking to Aubry first then Ozzy, and Tiffany loved the whispers, and more whispers started going around. This is the level of “Survivor” gameplay I like to see. Aubry actually played her idol, no more bluffing. Dee decided to play her Shot in the Dark, but would she be safe? Nope, Dee was Not Safe.

It was between Dee and Tiffany, but it was ultimately Dee who was voted out and became the first member of our jury. Next week, Coach is still the focal point, and it looks like we have a double elimination yet again. I swear if we have another tribe split, I’m going to be livid!