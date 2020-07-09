HOLLYWOOD HILLS─On Thursday, July 9, the Los Angeles Police have arrested three men and two teenage boys in connection with the February fatal gunshot wound of Bashar Jackson, who is known as Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke. The suspects are now in the custody of LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division.

“LAPD Detectives have arrested three adult males and two juvenile males related to the Feb 19th murder of Bashar Jackson, a New York-based rapper known as Pop Smoke. We will provide further details as they become available,” said the Los Angeles Police Department in a statement.

Jackson, 20, was an American rapper and songwriter who was signed to Victor Worldwide and Republic Records. On February 19, Los Angeles Police Officers responded to a 911 call from East Coast saying several suspects with handgun invaded Jackson’s house. Officers found Jackson was shot inside the rental house in the 2000 block of Hercules Drive in the Hollywood Hills and sent him to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The home is owned by Teddi Mellencamp, the star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” and her husband, Edwin Arroyave. “Early this am we were informed by a 3rd party leasing and management company overseeing a rental home we own in Los Angeles that a shooting had taken place at the property. Foremost, we would like to extend our prayers and condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic loss of life,” said Mellencamp in a statement on February 19.

“We aren’t aware of any of the details beyond what we’ve been told or seen reported on the news and at this time we would like to refrain from commenting further as we wish for the focus to remain on the law enforcement officers who are diligently doing their jobs,” continued Mellencamp.