LOS FELIZ—On Thursday, August 7, Jaquory Arman Watson,18, and Damari Zair Charles, also 18, were arrested in connection with a robbery ring that broke into celebrity homes on Valentines Day, and Brad Pitts home on June 25th. On Monday, August 11, both men were charged for first degree burglary. They both pleaded guilty as charged and are being held without bail.



The following information on the suspects charged came directly from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Inmate Locator.



Jaquory Arman Watson is described as, a black male, born 10-10-2006, standing six feet tall, and weighing 180 lbs. He was previously arrested on felony charges on April 11th and booked into LAPD 77th Street Jail with no bail. He was released on April 15th. The record states RLSED PER 849(B)(1) PC A DETENTION ONLY which is layman’s terms means the release of an individual from custody due to insufficient grounds for a criminal complaint.



Damari Zair Charles is described as, a black male, born 4-11-2007, standing 5 feet 11 inches and weighing 181 lbs. He was previously arrested by Beverly Hills Police Department on August 3rd on felony charges. Permanent housing was assigned the same day, but he was released on his own recognizance. His court date was scheduled for August 5th. There is no further information listed.



These men and two others are reportedly the men who scaled a fence behind Brad Pitt’s home on June 25th broke into the home and completely ransacked. An undetermined number of items were taken from the home in the burglary. Brad Pitt was out of the country at the time of the incident filming the new movie, Formula 1, directed by Joseph Kosinski.



Brad Pitt’s home was not the only celebrity home broken into last summer. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s home in Pacific Palisades was also broken into. Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s Beverly Hills home was ransacked and burglarized similarly to Brad Pitts.