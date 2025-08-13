LOS ANGELES—On June 6, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced that AECOM, a global engineering, consulting, and project management firm involved in building infrastructure for the 2028 Olympic Games, was hired to lead the reconstruction of Pacific Palisades after it was devastated by a forest fire. On August 7, AECOM representatives gave a presentation to a special meeting of the Pacific Palisades Community Council about their plans. They did so alongside Council member Traci Park.



AECOM representatives are currently meeting with the Pacific Palisades community, as well as with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, the Bureau of Engineering, and the Los Angeles Fire Department. The company is currently working on developing three plans for rebuilding the Pacific Palisades and will announce them within the next 120 days. These plans will focus on three key areas: rebuilding the city’s infrastructure, logistics, and traffic management, and a fire protection plan





