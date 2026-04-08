WEST HOLLYWOOD—On April 6, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Los Angeles County Sheriffi’s Department (LASD) West Hollywood Station deputies responded to a call of a burglary in progress at the Best Buy on La Brea in the Gateway Mall located at 7100 Santa Monica Boulevard.



LASD Deputies on scene told reporters that, “It was a robbery. This person walked in grabbed two iPads. Loss prevention tried to stop them. They dropped one, picked it back up, and ran out.”



There were reportedly two suspects. One was described as a black female is a white top. According to employees, the suspects first attempted to exit through the back door but were unable to get out. The alarms began to sound and that’s when the suspects began to spray the mace.



When heading for the front door, the employee that initially made a grab for the iPad, causing the suspect to drop it, was hit with mace prior to the suspect’s exit. No further descriptions were given. The suspects are still at large.



One Best Buy employee was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information can contact West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station at (310) 855-8850.



Next door and Niche report that West Hollywood has a higher crime rape than the national average with property crime being a significant issue. The latest data available indicates that there is a 1 in 15 chances of becoming a victim of a crime in West Hollywood. The report states that.



“While violent crimes occur, theft, burglary, and vehicle-related incidents are more common.”



Neighborhood Scout gives up-to-date information on crime statistics in the area.



Safety tips for this area include the following.



Being aware of your surroundings, especially in crowds.



Keeping valuables out of sight.



Avoid walking alone at night, particularly in less populated areas.



Report anything suspicious to local law enforcement.







