SANTA MONICA—On March 17, officers from the Santa Monica Police Department received a call from an anonymous caller threatening Santa Monica High School.

According to a statement released by the Santa Monica Police Department on its Facebook page, the department received these calls around 11:10 a.m. Police officers informed administrators of Santa Monica High School of the threat, and the school implemented a temporary shelter-in-place order.

The Santa Monica Police Department, along with School Resource Officers, conducted a search of the high school and found the threat was not credible.

The shelter-in-place order ended around noon, after which school operations resumed. There were no reports of any injuries. Officers from the SMPD remained on the school campus and is continuing the investigation into the source of the calls.