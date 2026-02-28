HOLLYWOOD—On February 26, a three-vehicle traffic incident at Hollywood Boulevard and Wilcox Avenue. Los Angeles Fire Department (LASD) arriving at the scene confirmed reports initially made by a Citizen user of a three-car pile up with one vehicle overturned, and balancing on its roof. LAFD requested ambulances at the scene.



First responders working the scene requested a traffic unit at Hollywood Boulevard and Cahuenga.



Video footage captured from a Citizen User depicted debris from the crash spread across the stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



Initial reports indicate at least one person was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.



There are currently no updates on the crash or the condition of those involved.