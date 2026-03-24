WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Monday, March 23, the city of West Hollywood announced on its website that they’re upgrading traffic signal equipment along Fountain Avenue to improve safety and traffic flow.

Work will take place during normal daytime hours, and traffic signals will be restored before the evening rush hour whenever possible. Traffic signal shutdowns and upgrades are scheduled for the following intersections:

-Tuesday, March 25 — Fountain Avenue & Poinsettia Place

-Wednesday, March 26 — Fountain Avenue & Fuller Avenue

-Thursday, March 27 — Fountain Avenue & Vista Street

-Tuesday, April 1 — Fountain Avenue & Spaulding Avenue

-Wednesday, April 2 — Fountain Avenue & Laurel Avenue

-Thursday, April 3 — Fountain Avenue & Sweetzer Avenue

-Tuesday, April 8 — Fountain Avenue & Olive Drive

-Thursday, April 10 — Fountain Avenue & Olive Drive (one additional day at this location)

This work is part of the city’s ongoing efforts to modernize traffic infrastructure and improve safety and reliability for motorists, pedestrians, and bicyclists.

During construction, West Hollywood’s contractor will temporarily shut off power to the traffic signal at each specific intersection being upgraded while work is performed. This shutdown will only affect the traffic signal equipment; no surrounding homes or businesses will lose electrical power.

For more details contact Richard Garland, West Hollywood’s Principal Traffic Engineer, at rgarland@weho.org or (323) 848-6457. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing, dial 711 or 1-800-735-2929 (TTY) or 1-800-735-2922 (voice) for California Relay Service (CRS) assistance.