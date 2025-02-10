WESTWOOD—On Saturday, February 8, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported a technical rescue involving a tree trimmer. The incident was reported at 11:05 a.m. at 1326 S. Comstock Avenue.

The first-arriving company reported a tree trimmer shocked by electrical wires — alert and oriented, but snagged in safety equipment and was still hanging in the tree. The victim’s trimming pole was trapped in high-tension wires, with ongoing potential of intermittent contact between wires and patient. Firefighters on scene coordinated with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power to de-energize wires and rescue patient from tree.

By 11:56 a.m., officials reported after pole-to-house high voltage wires were de-energized and confirmed safe by LADWP, the patient was a 40-year-old male who was secured and lowered approximately 25 feet out of the tree via ground ladder. He was assessed and transported to a local hospital. No additional details about the incident have been disclosed to the public.