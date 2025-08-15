WESTWOOD—UCLA Head Coach DeShaun Foster announced tickets for the Bruins’ season opener against Utah would be free for first responders. It was a wonderful gesture for those battling California’s current wildfires.

UCLA will kick off against a familiar foe, Utah at the iconic Rose Bowl 8:00 p.m. on Saturday August 30 in what should be a very intriguing game. Any first responders who choose to come for a great event will be welcomed with open arms.

UCLA and Utah were formerly in the PAC-12 before the conference disbanded. Utah is now a part of the Big 12, but the rivalry between the Bruins and Utes remains intact.

“August 30th, our first game this year is gonna be the first responder game,” Foster said. “The tickets will be free for all first responders, just showing (a form of) ID or anything. You can check the links there on both our social media accounts, Twitter and Instagram, please come out.”

“This is our first opportunity to really just share and let them know, the first responders, how we feel about them and how important it was for them to, you know, they basically saved us, you know, because (the fires) didn’t make it to UCLA,” said UCLA football Head Coach DeShaun Foster.

Last season, the Bruins joined the ferocious, highly competitive BIG 10 Conference. The Bruins certainly got off to a slow start, as every weekend featured a new heavyweight foe.

Their record was 5-7, although the Bruins improved leaps and bounds finishing 4-2 down the stretch to get some momentum into 2025.

Attention UCLA Football fans, meet our new Quarterback who hopefully will take the Bruins to a bowl game: Nico Lamaleava.

He is a transfer from Tennessee who is garnering headlines across the Nation. UCLA has hope and momentum going into 2025.

“He’s just somebody that I don’t think he can really get rattled, you know? Personality wise, he’s kind of quiet a little bit, but, you know, confidence,” Foster said at Big Ten Media Days.

UCLA and Utah will kick off the season in less than three weeks. A new-look Bruins team will hope to show out for the fans in attendance, including the brave first responders.