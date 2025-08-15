BEVERLY HILLS—On Wednesday, August 13, Colby Gilardian, Public Information Officer for the Beverly Hills Unified School District informed Canyon News via email that they launched a newly redesigned district and school websites, completing seven sites in just two months.

The new look is modern, with better navigation and features designed to better connect students, families, staff, alumni, and the community.

Key highlights of the redesign include:

-Unified District Calendar: A single location where all external school events are posted, making it easier than ever for the community to stay informed and engaged.

-BHHS Virtual Alumni Hall of Fame: In collaboration with the Beverly Hills High School Alumni Association, the new virtual Hall of Fame transforms the existing on-campus display into an accessible, interactive online experience. Visitors from anywhere in the world can explore and celebrate the achievements of distinguished BHHS alumni, keeping their legacy alive for generations to come.

-Unified Menu: One menu that easily allows you to switch between school sites

“We designed this website refresh with our community in mind,” said BHUSD Public Information Officer, Colby Gilardian. “From a unified calendar to an interactive alumni hall of fame, these features make it easier to find what you need while showcasing the pride and excellence of our district.”

“Our schools deserve a digital presence that reflects the quality of education and opportunity we provide. This launch is a major step forward in making sure our communication tools match the exceptional work happening every day in BHUSD,” said Superintendent Dr. Alex Cherniss.

The redesigned websites are live and can be explored at www.bhusd.org. Visitors are asked to share feedback via the online form available on each site.