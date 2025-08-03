WESTWOOD—On Friday, August 1, the UCLA Police Department announced a suspect was arrested for an on-campus robbery at 300 Block Charles E. Young Drive West (De Neve Plaza).

The incident was reported at about 1:52 a.m., the victim and the suspect met after arranging a meeting to sell the victim’s belongings online earlier.

When the victim and the suspect met, the suspect asked the victim to try on the merchandise. The victim gave the merchandise to the suspect, at which

point, the suspect put his hands in his sweater as if reaching for a weapon. The victim, fearing for safety, let the suspect flee with his merchandise.

The suspect arrested was a 30-year-old male. The victim not affiliated with UCLA and was not injured during the robbery. The suspect fled the scene in a Black older model Volvo sedan.

The UCLA PD noted on their Facebook page within 24 hours detectives identified and arrested the suspect, who later admitted to the crime.

It was an isolated incident. The suspect is not affiliated with UCLA, and their presence on campus was not random. There is no ongoing threat to the community.