LOS ANGELES – For three decades, Paul Chaderjian has been a witness to history. From the bustling newsrooms of ABC News in New York to the front lines of global reporting for Al Jazeera English in Doha, Qatar, his career has been defined by the pursuit of the external story. He has tracked the movements of world leaders, the fallout of international conflicts, and the shifting tides of the digital age.

But behind the professional detachedness of a veteran reporter lies a narrative that remained unwritten for forty years. With the release of his debut novel, Letters to Barbra , Chaderjian is finally turning the lens inward. He is stepping away from the 24-hour news cycle to confront a “thorny history” that stretches from the bomb-damaged streets of 1970s Beirut to the sun-drenched, lonely vineyards of Fresno, California.

A lifeline in the rubble

The story begins in Lebanon. During the height of the Lebanese Civil War, a young Armenian boy named Adam Terzian—Chaderjian’s fictional proxy—found himself trapped in the literal and metaphorical basements of history. As mortars fell and the world outside disintegrated into sectarian violence, Adam sought a connection to a world that was stable, beautiful, and vibrant.

He found it in the voice of a Hollywood icon. Adam began writing fan letters to Barbra Streisand.

“Streisand was more than a celebrity,” Chaderjian explains. “She was a symbol of strength. For a kid who felt powerless against the tides of war, she represented a world where your voice, your talent, and your identity mattered.”

This intersection of trauma and pop culture serves as the heartbeat of the novel. As Chaderjian’s family eventually fled the violence for the United States, the “outsider” status followed him. In Central California, the bombs were gone, but they were replaced by the quiet, heavy expectations of the Armenian-American community and the isolating struggle of a refugee trying to decode a new culture.

A cinematic approach to memory

Chaderjian’s background in cinema—he is a graduate of the prestigious USC Cinema-TV Production program—is evident in the novel’s structure. Letters to Barbra does not follow a traditional, linear path. Instead, it moves like a digital timeline, jumping between decades and continents in short, punchy chapters. It is a style that mirrors the way we process trauma and memory in the 21st century—fragmented, intense, and non-sequential.

Kirkus Reviews praised this innovative approach, noting:

“An engaging, fragmentary tale about longing and memory… capturing the nuances of the protagonist’s ambitions and emotions… the structure and themes keep the book feeling exciting and relevant.”

This “fragmentary” style is a deliberate artistic choice. It reflects the life of a journalist—someone who sees the world in clips, soundbites, and “packages.” But more deeply, it reflects the experience of the Diaspora: a life lived in pieces, scattered across the globe, forever trying to assemble a coherent whole from the wreckage of the past.

The reporter’s reckoning

The transition from objective reporter to vulnerable author was a profound shift for Chaderjian. In the newsroom, the “I” is usually forbidden. The focus is on the facts: the “who, what, where, and why.” In fiction, the focus shifts to the “how it felt.”

Chaderjian’s reporting has taken him to the world’s biggest stages. He contributed to the storytelling of titans like David Muir at ABC News and provided a global perspective on international conflicts while reporting from Doha for Al Jazeera. But none of those assignments were as daunting as looking into his own mirror.

“In the newsroom, you are trained to be a witness,” Chaderjian notes. “But in this book, I had to be the subject. I had to go back to those basements in Beirut and those lonely hallways in Fresno. It’s a different kind of bravery to report on your own soul.”

A legacy for the Diaspora

For the Armenian community, Chaderjian has been a vital link for decades. He has reported on the struggles and triumphs of the community for Horizon TV, Armenia TV in Yerevan, and the Armenia Fund Telethon.

In Letters to Barbra, he tackles the weight of that heritage directly. He explores “generational trauma” and how it manifests in the modern lives of those who survived it. The book asks a difficult, universal question: How do you build a future when you are constantly tethered to a tragic past?

The answer, Chaderjian suggests, lies in the act of storytelling itself. “Writing is not just expression,” he says. “It is healing. By putting these memories on paper, you take the power back from the trauma.”

Today, Chaderjian continues to report on the front lines of the Los Angeles media market. But with this book, he has added a new title to his resume: a voice for the displaced and a chronicler of the human spirit’s refusal to be broken.

The letters have finally been sent. And the world is finally reading them.