BEVERLY HILLS—On Sunday, March 22, at approximately 8:30 a.m., Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the Beverly Grove neighborhood on La Peer Drive and Third Street.



According to reports, officers arriving at the scene discovered a woman approximately 40 years of age suffering from a gunshot wound.



Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics transported the patient to an area hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.



Upon further investigation, police found the woman’s dog, shot dead in the home.

The woman and her furry companion’s names have not been released to the public.



According to reports, a suspect described as a 30-year-old male was taken into custody. Police were still investigating the scene that afternoon. Witness reports indicate that at 2:00 p.m., officers were seen searching a black Lamborghini parked in the driveway.



This case remains under investigation. Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the Beverly Hills Police Department.



