UNITED STATES—I believe it is the one liquid that most Americans know is vital to our survival, yet it is not something we regularly drink. The body is composed of 70 percent water, it is the one nutrient that truly doesn’t have any side effects that I can think of. If there are indeed side-effects to drinking water, then I would need someone to explain it to me.

Do I like to drink water? The answer is simple. No, no I truly do not like to drink water in any fashion. However, as I have gotten older, I understand the benefits of water a lot more than normal. I mean when you’re younger your body functions a lot differently than others. As you get older the body begins to age a lot more.

As a result, the realization hits you, oh, I have to take care of my body. I have to treat it like the temple that I know it actually is. Why is this vital? If you treat the body well, it will treat you back well in response, and this is where water comes in. Water is great for flushing your kidneys and waste from your body. The more water you drink the better because those toxins that should not be part of your body are properly flushed and you’re not retaining something that you shouldn’t have.

However, it is not just the kidneys that are important, it is good for hydration. The more water you have in the body it is delivered to your organs that need that water for oxygen and proper functioning. So your organs like the heart and the brain appreciate that nutrient it receives in addition to your skin. Your skin really appreciates water and the more you have the better it is overall for your skin look and feel and that undeniable glow.

That is perhaps something NOT a lot of people know about when it comes to water. It helps improve your skin and the more you have the better. So, this brings me to the old age question, how many glasses of water a day is efficient for proper hydration? The norm has always been around eight glasses of water. Do I agree with that assertion? To some degree, but at the same time, trying to keep track of drinking eight actual glasses seem a bit more difficult than you can imagine. So, I’m a firm believer that if you have a 32-ounce bottle of water or if you’re one of those go to health nuts, a 64-ounce (massive) bottle of water you’re doing exactly what you need to do.

Can I easily do a 64-ounce bottle of water in a single day? Absolutely, without any hesitation. However, can I do two bottles in a single day, I guess it depends on the day. If you’re dealing with the summer months where the heat can be brutal and the humidity is relentless, yes, I can make it happen. During winter, it depends if one is overly thirsty it is an easy accomplishment, but when its cold you’re not likely to drink as much when it is warmer weather.

The overall goal is we need to stop making excuses as to why we cannot drink more water. While not free, it might be the most affordable liquid you can consume. Guess what, unlike other liquids, water is actually good for the body and doesn’t hurt you.

