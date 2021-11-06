WEST HOLLYWOOD—On November 1, the West Hollywood City Council passed a citywide ordinance to increase the minimum wage by January 1, 2022. Those in the West Hollywood motel industry are reportedly projected to make the highest minimum wage in the U.S.

The City Council report was prepared by the City Manager, David Wilson, Assistant City Manager, Janet Jimenez, Community, and Legislative Affairs Manager, John Leonard, the Management Analyst, Paolo Kespradit, and the City Attorney, Lauren Langer. The West Hollywood City Council provided a report that may be viewed by the public.

According to the report, businesses with 26 employees or more will be expected to increase their minimum wage to $15.00 an hour plus an increase equal to the percentage change in the annual CPI-W. Small businesses with 25 employees or less will increase their minimum wage to $14.00 per hour. Council members have been discussing the living wage and a possible increase since May 17, 2021. According to the report, this ordinance was listed under unfinished business.

The text of the ordinance for the City of West Hollywood’s large businesses is as follows:

“Effective July 1, 2022, the City’s minimum wage for large businesses would be $15.00 per hour, plus an increase equal to the percentage change in the annual Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). Each subsequent year, the City’s minimum wage for large businesses would increase by the percentage change in the annual CPI-W.”

“Effective January 1, 2022, the City’s hotel worker minimum wage would be $17.64 per hour. Effective July 1, 2022, the City’s hotel worker minimum wage would be $17.64 plus an increase equal to the percentage change in the annual CPIW. Each subsequent year, the City’s hotel minimum wage would increase by the percentage change in the annual CPI-W.”

New York City’s minimum wage is $15.00 an hour. In Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, and Louisiana, the minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. In Florida, there has just been an increase to $10.00 per hour.

West Hollywood is in the 28th Congressional District. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) represents the 28th District in the House of Representatives.