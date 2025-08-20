WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood announced on Tuesday, August 19 that new speed limits are coming to 28 street segments as part of the city’s WeHo Target Vision Zero Action Plan, which aims to eliminate severe and fatal crashes.

New limits will reduce speeds on major corridors to 30 mph, on some commercial streets to 25 mph, and on narrow residential streets to 20 mph. Signage is being updated now, and enforcement will begin once signs are posted.

The reductions were enabled by Assembly Bill (AB) 43, a new state law allowing cities to set more context-appropriate speed limits. Speed limits in California are governed by the California Vehicle Code (CVC), which states that an Engineering and Traffic Survey (E&TS) must justify the speed limit on all streets other than local streets if enforcement of the speed limit involves using radar or any other electronic device.

With the provisions of AB 43, West Hollywood recently retained a traffic engineering consulting firm to reanalyze the data from the city’s 2023 E&TS and make recommendations to designate certain roadways as Safety Corridors, High Pedestrian and Bicycle Activity Corridors, or Business Activity Districts to enable modest further reductions in accordance with the updates to state law.

The resulting Speed Limit Reduction Recommendation Report was presented to the West Hollywood City Council at its meeting on January 21, 2025. The West Hollywood City Council approved the recommended reductions and related municipal code changes and roadway designations to enable the changes under state law. Additional speed limit reductions on narrow residential streets were approved at the West Hollywood City Council meeting on July 7, 2025.

For more details contact Richard Garland, West Hollywood Principal Traffic Engineer, at (323) 848-6457 or at rgarland@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing dial 711 or 1-800-735-2929 (TTY) or 1-800-735-2922 (voice) for California Relay Service (CRS) assistance.

To learn more information visit: https://go.weho.org/4175X3K.