MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced on its website on Tuesday, August 19 that it launched the Broad, Franklin and Palisades Fire Fee Waiver Program to help property owners rebuild after the wildfires.

The program waives city planning and building permit fees for like-for-like, owner-occupied homes. To make it streamline the process, city staff will prepare and record the required affidavit for qualifying property owners.

This program waives City planning and building permit fees for properties that were:

-Damaged or destroyed by the Broad, Franklin or Palisades Fires

-Used as the primary residence by the property owner

-Being rebuilt as like-for-like or like-for-like plus 10%

Important Deadlines

-June 30, 2028 (4 p.m.): Fee waiver applications due

-June 30, 2028: Planning applications must be deemed complete

-December 30, 2030: All required building permits must be obtained

Building permits pulled after December 30, 2030 will require full fee payment before issuance.

To become pre-qualified today:

-MalibuRecovers@malibucity.org or call (310) 456-2489, ext. 400

To obtain more details visit: https://maliburebuilds.org/feewaiver/