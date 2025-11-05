WEST HOLLYWOOD—Those who live in West Hollywood are worried because multiple sightings of coyotes have been reported in the region.



On October 24, a man spotted two adult coyotes on Harper Avenue, while walking his two dogs. The next morning, another coyote was reported moving on the same street moving toward Santa Monica Boulevard. On October 25, a coyote was seen walking on the 1200 block of North Ogden Drive during the night.



The city of West Hollywood added a new page to its website, providing residents with information about coyote management.