BEVERLY HILLS—On October 31, the Beverly Hills Oncology Medical Group announced that its internal network was breached for five days from February 7 to February 11, 2025, and that sensitive data was stolen.



A review of the Beverly Hills Oncology Medical Group started after learning the network was breached. The security review was completed on October 13.



The data breach compromised protected health information and personally identifiable information for both current and former patients treated at the Beverly Hills Oncology Medical Group and its staff. The data includes names, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, and other information from government documents, as well as treatment and medical diagnostic information.



The Beverly Hills Oncology Medical Group started to mail notifications to patients and staff members because of the fear the information could be used to commit medical identity theft or financial fraud or identity theft.



At this time, the Beverly Hills Oncology Medical Group does not know how many individuals have been impacted by the data breach.



The Beverly Hills Oncology Medical Group established a dedicated assistance line at 855-291-2692, available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST.