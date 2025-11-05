PACIFIC PALISADES—Firefighters who were attempting to put out the underground Lachman Fire, which started burning on New Year’s Day and later became the Pacific Palisades Forest Fire, were ordered to abandon their efforts.



According to the text messages exchanged between firefighters, their Battalion Head ordered them to end their operations and leave the scene on January 2, 2025, as it was announced that the fire was contained.



Firefighters wanted to stay and check for any hidden embers that could spark another fire. They reported to their Battalion Chief that the ground continued to smolder and that the rocks felt hot when they were touched.



After the firefighters departed, the Lachman Fire continued to burn underground. On January 7, 2025, the fire was rekindled by strong winds that led to the Palisades Fire which destroyed thousands of properties and businesses in Malibu and Pacific Palisades. That fire also sparked the Altadena Fire that destroyed thousands of businesses, schools and homes in the area.