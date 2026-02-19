UNITED STATES—I am about to deliver to you a loaded question, but I really want you to think about it before you answer it. What is your purpose in life? It’s sometimes a question we all get asked at some point in our lives. For some we can respond with ease, others it takes us time to think about it, and then you think you KNOW YOUR PURPOSE, only to realize that perhaps its your purpose in life.

If you were to ask me that question before hitting middle school, I would easily argue that I thought I was going to be a surgeon, a heart one at that that would change the world. Only a year, later, a passion starts to emerge for cinema. As I entered high school, I wavered because the world of law became very intriguing for me. So much to the point that I was certain I was going to attend law school and focus on being a district attorney.

It had nothing to do with wanting to argue, but I was always told I could hold my own if I was debating or arguing with someone. Then I hit college, and it struck me, if there was one thing I would want to do the rest of my life that would bring me joy even if I never got paid, it was filmmaking. Why? I’m passionate about it, and I can’t always say that about other things. However, more than anything, the feeling I can from filmmaking I don’t get with anything else.

Your passion for something can propel you to look at life in a way that other things won’t. I’m a storyteller; I like telling stories and I think it is important to tell the stories of people, especially those who are not able to tell their own. Every single person in this world has a story to tell, and I believe it is my job to tell those stories. For some Americans, it takes years, and I mean years to figure out their purpose in life. For some they chase it, not realizing the universe is guiding them to find their purpose if they just open their eyes a bit. If you happen to discover your passion early in life, use that as a primary motivation to better yourself in life.

I’ve always been a proponent that if you do for others, it will always come back to you when you least expect it in the most amazing ways. I think everyone’s purpose in life no matter what they do, is should benefit others. There are those who don’t always see that light, and it’s a focal point of what benefits them the most, to many people focused on a little green thing called: MONEY!

Your purpose in life can’t be to just make money, because at some point, money is just that: money. It holds power, and power is important until it’s no longer important. People can figure out what you’re up, that money that holds power starts to lose its essence. So, word to the wise, don’t look for monetary goals when it comes to finding your purpose in life. If anything, the monetary bump is just a bonus for doing what you love to do.

Written By Jason Jones