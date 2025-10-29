CALIFORNIA—On Tuesday, October 28, 2025, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office disclosed that Sam Shabazi, 38, of Citrus Heights of Sacramento County has been charged with 22 counts each of identity theft and grand theft for stealing approximately $150,000 in Los Angeles County public benefits using the names and social security numbers of 22 victims.

Shahbazi is charged in case 25CJCF06378 with 22 felony counts of grand theft from Los Angeles County and 22 felony counts of unauthorized use of personal identifying information. A sentencing enhancement was also filed alleging that the offenses were part of a pattern of related felony fraud involving the taking and loss of more than $100,000.

From March 2021 to October 2023, the defendant allegedly applied for and received approximately $146,474 in public assistance benefits from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services using false identifications with the names and social security numbers of 22 victims. He allegedly used fraudulent Electronic Benefit Transfer cards to make cash withdrawals from Bank of America, Wells Fargo Bank, Chase Bank, and U.S. Bank at multiple locations throughout California. The EBT cards with stolen benefits were also allegedly used to make purchases from Costco and Whole Foods.

The case was filed for warrant on September 30, 2025. The court issued an arrest warrant on October 1, 2025, Shahbazi was arraigned on October 27 and pleaded not guilty. The court set bail at $2.275 million per prosecutors’ request. A preliminary hearing and bail review is set for November 7, 2025, in Department 38 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

If convicted as charged, Shahbazi faces a maximum sentence of 32 years and 8 months in state prison.

The case is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Jessica Palasik of the Public Assistance Fraud Division. The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services, Welfare Fraud Prevention & Investigation Section.