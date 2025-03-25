WOODLAND HILLS—On Monday, March 24 at approximately 12:30 a.m. in the 16000 block of Gledhill Street, a 46-year-old man fired shots when he discovered three people attempting to steal his tires and rims from his vehicle in his driveway. Initial reports indicated that a 17-year-old boy was one of the three thieves, and the only one struck by gunfire.



Reports are not clear on the exact age of the shooting victim/attempted robbery suspect.



The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) David Cuellar indicated that the person shot was transported to an area hospital where he was listed in stable condition and vital signs were good.



Dmitry Gorin, a State-Bar Certified Criminal Law Specialist, explains California’s Castle Doctrine when it is legal in California to protect yourself and/or your property. The full text may be found on the Eisner Gorin Attorneys website.





…” You can use deadly force only if you reasonably fear great bodily injury or death. California is a stand-your-ground state, meaning there is no legal duty to retreat from a fight. California’s Castle Doctrine allows you to use deadly force against an intruder who breaks into your home.



Self-defense laws can be used for many types of crimes, including Penal Code 187 PC murder, Penal Code 245(a)(1) assault with a deadly weapon, Penal Code 243(e)(1) domestic battery, and many others.”



