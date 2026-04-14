SANTA MONICA—On April 12, the city of Santa Monica posted on its Facebook page that the existing Colorado Avenue vehicle ramp is now closed to vehicular traffic for the duration of the project.

Crews have opened a temporary vehicle access ramp on the southwest side of the Pier for emergency and delivery vehicles.

Pedestrians access will remain open until the anticipated completion of the temporary pedestrian bridge in early summer.

Pier businesses are open and ready to welcome residents and visitors. For more details visit: www.santamonica.gov – Pier Bridge Improvements.