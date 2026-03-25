UNITED STATES—Toni: On March 5, I received a Medicare.gov newsletter by email, and I am worried that I may have fraud on my Medicare.gov account. I received my current Medicare summary by mail with a Medicare claim from a medical office that I am not aware of visiting. I’m not sure what to say or how to appeal the claim when I reach out to Medicare.

Also, I am going to receive the new plastic Medicare card because I received a call a few weeks ago about it. But I’ve searched Medicare.gov website, only finding my current card. I did not give out my personal information when I received the call and just hung up like you say to do.

Please advise me how I should contact Medicare because it is difficult to know what’s the right thing to do when it involves a government agency. Thanks, Toni.—Meredith from Katy, Texas

Meredith: I am also on Medicare and I received the Medicare.gov newsletter about how Medicare fraud is exploding. The newsletter stated, “Check your Medicare statement for charges you don’t recognize.” It warned against scammers trying to con those on Medicare out of their information and money.

Below are three tips the newsletter presented to protect everyone from scams:

If you get a call, text or email asking for your Medicare Number, don’t respond. NEVER give your Medicare card or number to anyone except your medical provider/facility or anyone you know should have it. Check your Medicare Summary Notices (MSNs) or claims statements carefully for possible fraud.Meredith, this is your Medicare situation, because you see a charge for a service you don’t remember getting. To appeal this medical claim, contact Medicare at 1-800-Medicare (1-800-633-4227). Guard your Medicare card. It is like your Social Security card or a credit card. Treat your Medicare card like it is gold!

Finally, Meredith … guess what? There is no new plastic Medicare card like a credit card. This is another scam that is targeting America’s Medicare population. Your Medicare card is still the same card you currently have.

Again, if you suspect that you are experiencing Medicare fraud, call and report your issue to Medicare at 1-800-Medicare (1-800-633-4227). Explain to the Medicare agent what has happened and have your Medicare corrected ASAP.

Medicare and Social Security will never randomly call your home or office and ask for your personal or banking information. Medicare already has all the information they need about you. If information were needed, a letter would be sent advising you what a specific government agency such as Medicare needs and to contact them for additional information.

Medicare fraud is estimated to cost more than $60 billion a year. Fraud hurts America because when thieves steal from Medicare, there is less money available for health care that one really needs.

Let your friends know what I have just told you about fraud. We need to stand together and stop those who only want to make a “fast dollar” from Medicare, your checking account/credit card and most of all from you!

With Medicare…What you don’t know WILL hurt you!! For more Medicare information, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664. Both of Toni’s books and her new “Confused about Medicare” online course and Toni Says Medicare Roadmap are available at www.tonisays.com.

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Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare, Social Security, and long-term care issues. She has spent nearly 20 years as a top sales leader in the field. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664. Sign up for the Toni Says newsletter at www.tonisays.com to download the Toni Says Medicare Roadmap.