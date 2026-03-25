UNITED STATES—The 2026 World Cup is almost here. With matches spread across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, it’s shaping up to be a truly unique tournament. The playoffs aren’t yet complete, but the usual suspects have already confirmed their places and heading in as favorites. Here’s a closer look at who might lift the trophy next summer.

Spain: Riding a Wave of Momentum

Spain are widely being seen as the team to beat. Fresh from their Euro 2024 triumph, they’ve been impressively consistent over the past couple of years. Teenage winger Lamine Yamal is already making waves with his fearless, creative play, giving fans even more reason to get excited. If you think he’ll get his hands on another international trophy at just the age of 18, claim the Kalshi promo code at Casino.org to make your predictions more fun. With a squad that blends youthful energy and experienced leadership, Spain has a real chance to add a World Cup trophy to their growing list of achievements and make it a truly golden era for the nation.

England: Chasing the Dream

England are not far behind. Their qualification campaign was flawless; having won every match and not conceding a single goal. Manager Thomas Tuchel seems to have found the right balance, blending defensive solidity with attacking firepower, while the intensity of the Premier League is the perfect preparation for the majority of the squad.

With stars like Harry Kane leading the charge, fans are hopeful that this could be the year the Three Lions finally go all the way, converting years of near misses under Gareth Southgate into long-awaited glory, for the first time since 1966.

France: Experience Meets Brilliance

France is always a contender. They reached the 2022 final and went unbeaten in European qualifying. Led by Didier Deschamps and anchored by Kylian Mbappé, France has both experience and enough attacking talent to go all the way.

While some may wonder if this is their last major tournament under Deschamps, there’s little doubt about the team’s potential to perform at the highest level, and he’ll be hoping to go out with a bang.

Germany: The Wild Card

Germany is a bit trickier to predict. They had a shaky start to qualification but recovered strongly. With talents like Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz, Germany should not be underestimated. Their squad could be considered as weaker than previous tournaments but you can never rule out Germany to get the job done.

South America: Argentina and Brazil

Argentina, the defending champions, enter the tournament with confidence. They dominated South American qualifying and have continued to perform well since winning in the tournament in Qatar in 2022. Even without relying solely on Lionel Messi, Argentina have developed a well-rounded team capable of winning tight matches and also blowing teams away.

Brazil, despite a less convincing qualifying campaign, remain a dangerous side. With Carlo Ancelotti at the helm and plenty of attacking talent, they could become one of the most entertaining teams if everything clicks at the right moment. As usual with Brazil however, there are question marks over their defense.

Dark Horses and Emerging Stars

Several teams outside the traditional favorites could make waves. Morocco, who surprised everyone by reaching the semi-finals in 2022, went unbeaten in African qualifiers. Japan also impressed in Asia, while Senegal, Ivory Coast, and Egypt all appear ready to challenge established powers.

Portugal will also draw attention, particularly as Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to play in what is likely his final World Cup. This is seen by many as more of a potential hinderance than a help, but with players like Dias, Fernandes, Vitinha and Bernardo Silva, they will take some stopping if they can get going.

Heat, Travel, and Tournament Conditions

The 2026 World Cup presents unique challenges. With matches taking place in peak summer across three countries, heat and travel will be major factors. Teams used to warmer climates might have an edge, while European teams could struggle to adapt. The vast distances between venues also make recovery a key challenge.

History and Trends

Historically, tournaments held in the Americas have often favored South American teams, though European sides have occasionally broken that pattern. That mix of history, climate, and venue logistics adds an extra layer of intrigue. It’s another reason why predicting a winner feels especially tricky this time around.

Why 2026 Could Be Unpredictable

While Spain, England, and France might look strongest on paper, the gap between the favorites and the chasing pack is narrower than ever. Argentina and Brazil are ready to strike in conditions that may favor them, and Morocco and Japan could surprise. No matter who you’re rooting for, it’s shaping up to be a tournament full of surprises.