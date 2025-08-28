WEST HOLLYWOOD—Sean Brock is a chef and winner of the James Beard Award winner, recognized for his contributions to preserving and promoting Southern food traditions. He is opening a new restaurant, Darling, in Hollywood’s Design District, which is set to open on Sunday, August 31. It is located at 631 N. Robertson Boulevard in what was once the Soulmate West Hollywood.



Darling will combine Sean Brock’s love for ingredients suitable for cooking in California with outdoor grilling. The food served at this restaurant will change seasonally, and the same will apply to the cocktails. Additionally, next to the restaurant’s dining room, a Hi-Fi lounge will be located, featuring speakers capable of high-quality sound reproduction.



The restaurant was designed by Sean Leffer, who lives in Los Angeles.



Anyone interested in dining at Darling can reserve a table in advance by using the Resy website.



https://resy.com/cities/los-angeles-ca/venues/darling-ca?date=2025-08-26&seats=2