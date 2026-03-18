WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Saturday, April 25, the city of West Hollywood is offering a free American Red Cross CPR/First Aid/AED certification training. Community members may choose from one of the two training sessions: one will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the other will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Each will be held at the West Hollywood Park Aquatic and Recreation Center Fairfax/La Brea Room, located at 8750 El Tovar Place, adjacent to West Hollywood Library. Limited parking is available at the West Hollywood Park Five-Story parking structure located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard.

The American Red Cross certification training will cover adult and pediatric CPR/First Aid/AED topics and participants will learn how to respond to medical emergencies. Before meeting in-person, participants will be enrolled in an online learning session that takes approximately 2.5 hours to complete.

There will be in-person section reviews and tests that will take approximately 1.5 to 2 hours per section for participants to receive their certification. An online learning session link will be sent out 7 days prior to the in-person training session. All online coursework must be completed before the in-person training session.

Space is limited and is anticipated to reach capacity quickly. Enroll using West Hollywood’s “ActiveNet” online reservations portal. RSVPs require ActiveNet registration, which takes few minutes to complete.

Once capacity reaches limits, community members who are interested are asked to join a waitlist. West Hollywood will host additional American Red Cross CPR/First Aid/AED certification trainings. To join this waitlist email wehoaquatics@weho.org or call (323) 848-6538.

For additional information about West Hollywood’s free American Red Cross CPR/First Aid/AED certification training, please email wehoaquatics@weho.org or call (323) 848-6538. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing, dial 711 or 1-800-735-2929 (TTY) or 1-800-735-2922 (voice) for California Relay Service (CRS) assistance.