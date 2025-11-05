MALIBU—On Monday, October 27, the Malibu City Council unanimously approved Ordinance No. 527, which designates all of Malibu as a Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone.



The city ordinance replaces a 2006 ordinance. In addition, the updating of the city fire designations under Ordinance No. 527 is based on the 2025 Local Responsibility Area Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map released by the State Fire Marshal in March of 2025.



Ordinance No. 527 not only demonstrates the city of Malibu’s vulnerability to fire threats but gives the Malibu City Council the legal authority to enact more stringent fire regulations in dangerous areas of the city.



The ordinance takes effect 30 days after it is adopted by the city council, and it will also be submitted to the State Board of Forestry and Fire Protection during the next month, in compliance with state law.



