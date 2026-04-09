BEVERLY HILLS—On Tuesday, April 7, the Beverly Hills Police Department announced on its Facebook page that it would celebrate Autism Awareness Month.

According to a post, some of the department’s uniformed officers will be wearing special patches to promote understanding of autism, as well as acceptance of people who are autistic.

In addition, the citizens of Beverly Hills can also purchase one of the patches that sell for $10.

Anyone who is interested can contact Sergeant Alatorre of the Beverly Hills Police Department Public Relations Unit whose email is: aalatorre@beverlyhills.org.