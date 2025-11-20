BEVERLY HILLS—On November 13, Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) started an hour-long pursuit of a possible silver Ford Fusion near Wilshire Boulevard and Trenton Drive in Beverly Hills. According to reports, the driver and two passengers took the car from their mother without permission, taking police on a chase through West Lake, through multiple cities including Sherman Oaks and traveling onto the 405 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley.



SkyFox obtained video footage of the teens while they were still in Korea Town. Family members driving a white Dodge Durango joined the chase. The teens were traveling the wrong way into heavy traffic and were stopped once they hit a curb at Hesperia and Vanowen Street crashing into the intersection in Reseda.



The driver entered the northbound 405 Freeway in West LA, at times passing traffic on the shoulder of the road and in the emergency vehicle lane. In the San Fernando Valley, the car traveled the wrong way in heavy traffic on Vanowen Street near Sepulveda Boulevard.



A white SUV appeared to follow the Ford after it exited a parking lot. Details about the SUV’s connection to the people in the pursuit car were not immediately available. The Ford jumped a curb and crashed at a Reseda intersection. At least two people ran from the car as the SUV stopped nearby.



Two of the teens jumped out of the car after the crash and attempted to flee on foot. Moments later, all three were in police custody. No further information, or names of the suspects have been released to the public.