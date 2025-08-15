BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department announced on its Facebook page that they want the public to be aware of a Distraction Theft pattern that is targeting older adults in the area.

Scammers offer “blessings” or spiritual protection while placing fake jewelry or religious items on an elderly victim and then swapping out the victim’s real jewelry without them noticing. A getaway car and an accomplice are usually nearby.

Red Flags to look out for:

-Unsolicited spiritual or religious offers

-Strangers attempting to place items on you

-Overly friendly behavior from unfamiliar individuals

How to Stay Safe:

-Politely decline physical contact

-Walk away from unsolicited encounters

-Report suspicious behavior to BHPD

-Non-Emergency: 310-550-4951

-Emergency: Call 9-1-1

The public is being asked to share this information with their loved ones and anyone who may not have social media so they are aware.